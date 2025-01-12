Sri Lanka announces new import tax rates for vehicles effective February 2025

Posted by Editor on January 12, 2025 - 9:37 am

A special gazette notification has been issued, detailing significant changes to the import tax structure for vehicles starting February 2025.

Signed by the Sri Lankan President and Minister of Finance, Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the notification outlines a tax rate of 200%–300% on vehicles less than 10 years old from the date of manufacture.

Additionally, specific vehicle categories will incur taxes based on their engine cylinder capacity and motor power.

You can read the relevant gazette notification here.