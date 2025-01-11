Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to undertake state visit to China

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will undertake a State Visit to the People’s Republic of China from January 14 to January 17, 2025, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

During the visit, President Dissanayake will hold bilateral discussions with President Xi Jinping on a range of areas of mutual interest and will also meet Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China.

The visit will further strengthen the longstanding ties between the two countries.