President Maithripala Sirisena says all perpetrators of the Easter Sunday attacks should be sentenced to death.

Speaking at a function yesterday the Head of State said all suspects in the Easter attacks have been arrested.

The President also stated that he does not intend on protecting any respondent in the incident and neither will he abolish the death penalty.

President Sirisena noted that the death penalty, under the penal code, is delivered for various crimes including murder, conspiring against the state and for being involved in terrorism.

The President said if the motion to abolish the death penalty is passed in Parliament, all those responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks will go unpunished, while claiming that the motion is also being brought to protect perpetrators from being punished.

President Sirisena added that there is evidence against those behind the Easter attacks, while stating that they should be issued the death sentence when they are brought before Court.

The Head of State stressed however that if the death penalty is abolished then the perpetrators behind the Easter Sunday bombings will also go unpunished.

(Source: News Radio)