Easter Sunday Attacks: Maithripala Sirisena pays Rs. 15 million compensation, seeking further time to pay the balance

Posted by Editor on July 11, 2023 - 2:05 pm

Former Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena has paid Rs. 15 million, as part of Rs. 100 million he was ordered to pay to the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday attacks as compensation.

Accordingly, ahead of the deadline on July 12, 2023, Maithripala Sirisena had paid Rs. 15 million as compensation on June 28, 2023.

Filing a motion before the Supreme Court, former President Maithripala Sirisena has sought further time to pay the remaining sum of Rs. 85 million.

The motion filed on behalf of former President Sirisena stated that he has already paid a total sum of Rs. 15 million to Office for Reparations on June 28, 2023 as per the judgment delivered by Supreme Court dated January 12, 2022.

The former President stated that he would pay the remaining sum of Rs. 85 million in 10 equal installments of Rs. 8,500,000 per annum commencing from June 30, 2024 and ending on June 30, 2033.