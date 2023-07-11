Wanindu Hasaranga wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for June

Posted by Editor on July 11, 2023 - 5:48 pm

Sri Lanka Cricketer Wanindu Hasaranga has been awarded the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for June, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced.

With 26 wickets at an average of 10.00 during the calendar month, Wanindu Hasaranga enjoyed several highlights during the prolific period. Heading into the Qualifier as one of the key threats in a strong Sri Lankan lineup, the spinner started in fine fashion.

Claiming six wickets in the tournament opener against the United Arab Emirates, followed by five for 13 and five for 79 against Oman and Ireland respectively, Hasaranga became the first spinner in history to take three consecutive five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket, setting Sri Lanka on course for qualification to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India which starts on 5 October.

Hasaranga’s match-winning performances helped his side remain unbeaten through the tournament and earned him a spot in the Upstox Team of the Tournament.

Hasaranga was happy to win the award, especially since Sri Lanka qualified for the World Cup.

“I am extremely happy with this award, and it comes at an important moment for Sri Lanka Cricket, after we made it to the Cricket World Cup in India. I am privileged and honored to have been chosen as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month,” said Hasaranga.

Hasaranga becomes the first Sri Lanka player to win the award since Prabath Jayasuriya in July 2022. Hasaranga emerged victorious from a strong field of candidates including another star performer at the Qualifier, Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams, and the Player of the Match from the ICC World Test Championship Final, Australia’s Travis Head.