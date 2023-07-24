Economist Amal Sanderatne falls to death from apartment complex in Colombo

July 24, 2023

Economist Amal Eran Herath Sanderatne has died after falling from the 7th floor of an apartment complex in Colombo 07, last evening (April 23).

He was 47 years old at the time of passing.

Cinnamon Gardens Police said investigations are underway to ascertain whether it is a suicide or an accident.

The body is lying at the National Hospital in Colombo and the post-mortem is to be conducted.

Amal Sanderatne was the founder and CEO of Frontier Research which provides an independent and often contrarian outlook on exchange rate and interest rate movements as well as the analysis of key sectors in the economy.