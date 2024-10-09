Egg prices in Sri Lanka surge again amid supply concerns

Posted by Editor on October 9, 2024 - 9:00 am

The retail price of eggs in Sri Lanka has increased again.

It is reported that the price of an egg, which had previously dropped to Rs. 30, has now risen to over Rs. 40.

Ajith Gunasekara, President of the Sri Lanka Association of Animal Production, stated that several factors have contributed to the recent price hike.

“Many wholesalers sold large quantities of eggs at lower prices, providing significant relief to consumers. Currently, the excess production has been cleared from the market, and only the daily production is being supplied. However, there has been considerable price fluctuation, and we are concerned whether this is happening artificially.”