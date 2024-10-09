U.S. offers support for Sri Lanka’s economic development and good governance

Posted by Editor on October 9, 2024 - 9:56 am

The United States of America has expressed its willingness to provide any necessary cooperation to strengthen the economy of Sri Lanka.

The U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, stated that they will provide the necessary support to create an export-oriented trade economy in Sri Lanka.

This information was revealed during a discussion held yesterday morning (October 8) at the Presidential Secretariat between the Secretary to the President of Sri Lanka, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, and U.S. Ambassador Julie Chung.

In addition, the U.S. Ambassador conveyed best wishes from U.S. President Joe Biden to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his victory.

The ambassador also mentioned that the United States is ready to provide financial support through the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to uplift the economy of Sri Lanka.

The U.S. has also assured financial and technical support for the program proposed by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to prevent fraud and corruption.

The United States has expressed its agreement to provide any cooperation that can be offered for good governance and to extend support whenever necessary to ensure safety in Sri Lanka.

The U.S. has indicated its support for the new president’s initiatives aimed at renewable energy, creating an export agriculture industry, and alleviating rural poverty.

Ambassador Julie Chung further stated that efforts are underway to extend the existing program providing midday meals to rural schools to urban schools in the future.

The event was also attended by Justin Divenanzo, Deputy Director of USAID for Sri Lanka and the Maldives, and economic expert Christopher Gooch.