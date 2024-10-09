Ranjan Ramanayake launches United Democratic Voice political party today
Former Member of Parliament and Sri Lankan actor Ranjan Ramanayake launched a political party named the United Democratic Voice today (October 9).
The symbol of the United Democratic Voice party is the ‘Microphone,’ and the party aims to contest in the upcoming general election in Sri Lanka.
Ranjan Ramanayake serves as the leader of the United Democratic Voice, and former Sri Lankan cricketer T.M. Dilshan has joined the party as its national organizer.
Former Member of Parliament from the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) party, Vadivel Suresh, also attended the party’s unveiling event.
