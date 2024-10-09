Train services from Colombo Fort to Badulla limited due to film project
The Sri Lanka Railways Department has announced that train services between Colombo Fort and Badulla will be limited to Ella station from today (October 9) until October 15, 2024, due to an Indo-Lanka joint film project.
The Transport Ministry approved this decision as filming is set to take place on the Nine Arches Bridge, located between the Ella and Demodara stations. As a result, train services will be restricted between these stations daily from 7:30 AM to 5:30 PM, starting today.
To accommodate passengers, buses have been arranged to transport travelers from the Ella and Bandarawela railway stations to the next available stations up to Badulla, for trains that terminate at these points.
The Railways Department noted that permission for filming was granted after considering the potential boost in tourism that could result from the movie.
