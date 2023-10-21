Eheliyagoda Police OIC found dead with gunshot injuries

The Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the Eheliyagoda Police station, Priyanka Silva, was found dead with gunshot injuries.

According to Police Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa, the OIC had been found dead with gunshot injuries in his quarters.

Police have initiated an investigation to establish whether this incident was a result of suicide or murder.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of Wadduwa.