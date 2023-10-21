Lalith Kotelawala passes away

Posted by Editor on October 21, 2023 - 9:13 am

Sri Lankan businessman Lalith Kotelawala passed away at the age of 84 this morning (October 21).

According to family sources, Kotelawala passed away while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo this morning.

Deshamanya Deshabandu Jeewaka Lalith Bhupendra Kotelawala was the former Chairman of Ceylinco Consolidated and the founding Chairman of Seylan Bank.

He was Born to Senator Justin Kotelawala a Ceylonese politician and businessman and Millicent Kotelawala nee de Silva, daughter of Sir Arthur Marcelles de Silva, a leading surgeon.

Lalith Kotelawala was educated at Royal College, Colombo and studied chartered accountancy in the UK.

He was the nephew of Sir John Kotelawala, the third Prime Minister of Ceylon.