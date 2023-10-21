Rajini Selvanayagam passes away

Posted by Editor on October 21, 2023 - 7:00 am

Sri Lankan traditional dancer Kalasuri, Vishwakala Keerthi Rajini Selvanayagam passed away on Friday (October 20).

She was a highly esteemed and dedicated professional dance teacher, devoting her entire life to promoting and preserving the distinctive forms of Sri Lankan dance art.

In 1975, Selvanayagam founded her dance academy “Chamara Kala Nikethanaya” which was aimed at building a value-based society promoting culture, tradition and customs through the art of dancing.

Details about the final rites of Rajini Selvanayagam will be announced later.