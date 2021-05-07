May 07 2021 May 7, 2021 May 7, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Eight Grama Niladhari divisions in Galle, Colombo districts isolated

Posted in

Stop do not enter sign

Isolation orders have been issued on 08 Grama Niladhari divisions in Galle and Colombo districts with effect from 10.00 pm today (May 07), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Accordingly, the following areas will remain isolated until further notice:

Colombo District

Piliyandala police area

  • Niwanthidiya GN Division
  • Mampe East GN Division

Maharagama police area

  • Arawwala West GN Division

Galle District

Habaraduwa police area

  • Koggala 1 GN Division
  • Koggala 2 GN Division
  • Meegahagoda GN Division
  • Maliyagoda GN Division
  • Payadigama West GN Division
Share on FB