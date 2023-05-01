May 01 2023 May 1, 2023 May 2, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Eight persons injured in shooting incident near Colombo Harbour

Posted in

Gun shooting

Eight persons including three women have been injured and admitted to the Colombo National Hospital due to a shooting by a security guard near Gate 06 of the Colombo harbour today (May 01), police said.

They said the shooting was carried out by a private security guard of a road construction site of the Expressway and the injured persons are residents of Bloemendhal Street in Colombo.

Police said a tense situation had prevailed when a group of people at Bloemendhal Street tried to prevent the arrest of two people who had come to steal iron from the relevant road development site.

According to the investigations, a security guard at the site opened fire on the mob when they attempted to grab a firearm from another security guard.

The Foreshore Police are investigating.

Share on FB
Whatsapp