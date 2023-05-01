Eight persons injured in shooting incident near Colombo Harbour

Eight persons including three women have been injured and admitted to the Colombo National Hospital due to a shooting by a security guard near Gate 06 of the Colombo harbour today (May 01), police said.

They said the shooting was carried out by a private security guard of a road construction site of the Expressway and the injured persons are residents of Bloemendhal Street in Colombo.

Police said a tense situation had prevailed when a group of people at Bloemendhal Street tried to prevent the arrest of two people who had come to steal iron from the relevant road development site.

According to the investigations, a security guard at the site opened fire on the mob when they attempted to grab a firearm from another security guard.

The Foreshore Police are investigating.