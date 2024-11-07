Election campaigns in Sri Lanka to end on November 11, 2024, as silence period begins

Election campaign activities for the 2024 General Election in Sri Lanka will officially end at midnight on November 11, 2024.

This means that only about five days remain for campaigning.

The “silence period” will begin at midnight on November 11 and last until Thursday, November 14, when the election will take place.

During this period, all campaign activities are banned, and the police have the authority to arrest anyone who violates these rules, as stated by the Election Commission of Sri Lanka.

Elections Commissioner General Saman Sri Rathnayake emphasized, “The silence period starts at midnight on November 11. No campaigning is allowed during this time. We also ask all candidates not to involve their family members in vote solicitation. Door-to-door campaigning is prohibited and is considered illegal.”

Postal voters who were unable to vote on the designated days can cast their votes today, November 7, and tomorrow, November 8, at the District Secretariat nearest to their workplace.