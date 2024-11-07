Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry extends firearm surrender deadline amid ongoing returns

November 7, 2024

The Ministry of Defence in Sri Lanka has extended the deadline for the surrender of firearms issued with licenses.

According to the Ministry, firearms must now be surrendered by November 21, 2024.

On October 4, 2024, the Ministry announced that all firearms and ammunition provided to civilians for self-defense would be retrieved by the government, with a deadline of November 7, 2024 (today).

However, after considering the circumstances, the Ministry decided to extend the deadline.

Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry stated that these firearms will be returned following a review and assessment of the need to possess them.

The Ministry has directed that the firearms be handed over to the Government Commercial Explosives Warehouse at the Welisara Naval Base.

A large number of individuals have already begun returning their firearms. The deadline extension has been granted to allow those who have not yet surrendered their firearms to do so.