Election Commission to summon Public Administration Ministry Secretary

The Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration Neil Bandara Hapuhinna will be summoned to the Election Commission to inquire about the letter issued by him.

Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration Neil Bandara Hapuhinna issued a letter yesterday (January 10) directing all District Secretaries to temporarily suspend accepting deposits for the Local Government election, which was later recalled.

This was announced by Nimal Punchihewa, Chairman of the Election Commission of Sri Lanka today (January 11).