Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry to summon Canadian envoy over sanctions

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry will summon the Canadian envoy today (January 11) to register its strongest protest over the issuing of targeted sanctions on four Sri Lankan officials.

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry said it is rejecting the Canadian position and says it is harmful to the local reconciliation process.

The government of Canada announced yesterday (January 10) that they have decided to impose sanctions on four Sri Lankans:

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Staff Sergeant Sunil Ratnayake (Sri Lanka Army)

Lieutenant Commander Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi (Sri Lanka Navy)

The Canadian government has imposed the relevant sanctions over alleged human rights violations during the Sri Lankan civil war which lasted from 1983 to 2009.

Related Articles: