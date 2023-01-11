Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry to summon Canadian envoy over sanctions
Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry will summon the Canadian envoy today (January 11) to register its strongest protest over the issuing of targeted sanctions on four Sri Lankan officials.
Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry said it is rejecting the Canadian position and says it is harmful to the local reconciliation process.
The government of Canada announced yesterday (January 10) that they have decided to impose sanctions on four Sri Lankans:
- Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa
- Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
- Staff Sergeant Sunil Ratnayake (Sri Lanka Army)
- Lieutenant Commander Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi (Sri Lanka Navy)
The Canadian government has imposed the relevant sanctions over alleged human rights violations during the Sri Lankan civil war which lasted from 1983 to 2009.
Diaspora votes matters to get power both in Canada and Europe. Should have come off the fence and aligned with China, instead of winging and begging and taking orders from the all the rest of the world.. Now too late.