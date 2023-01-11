Adarsha Karadana arrested

Adarsha Karadana has been arrested by the Police Computer Crimes Division of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over a complaint lodged by Professor Ashu Marasinghe.

Adrasha Karandana, held a media briefing along with former Parliamentarian Hirunika Premachandra on December 23, 2022 and released a video of Professor Ashu Marasinghe allegedly sexually abusing her pet dog.

On December 24, 2022, Marasinghe had filed a complaint with the CID against Karadana, accusing her of doctoring the video in question, which was widely circulated on social media, and attempting to defame him.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court yesterday (January 10) rejected a petition filed by Karadana on January 03, requesting that she be released on anticipatory bail.