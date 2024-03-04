Electricity and Fuel supply declared as essential services in Sri Lanka

An Extraordinary Gazette has been issued, declaring all services related to the supply of electricity as well as the supply or distribution of petroleum products and fuel as essential services in Sri Lanka.

The relevant gazette was issued by the Secretary to the President, Saman Ekanayake, on Sunday (March 03), by order of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The Gazette underscores the critical nature of these services, emphasizing their indispensable role in sustaining community life.

It applies to all entities, including Public Corporations, Government Departments, Local Authorities, and Co-operative Societies engaged in electricity supply, petroleum distribution or fuel provision.