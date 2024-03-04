Mar 04 2024 March 4, 2024 March 4, 2024 NoComment

Electricity tariff to be reduced by 21.9% from midnight today

Posted by Editor on March 4, 2024 - 5:55 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has given its approval to revised electricity tariffs, effective from midnight today (March 04).

The PUCSL has announced a significant overall electricity tariff reduction of 21.9 percent.

During a press briefing held today (March 04) in Colombo, PUCSL chairman Professor Manjula Fernando announced the commission’s decision regarding the electricity tariff reduction proposal put forth by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The manner in which the monthly fee and unit fee have been reduced for domestic categories is given below:

Domestic Sector Customer Category Current Unit Price Approved New Unit Price Current Monthly Charge Approved New Monthly Charge
less than 30 units 12 8 180 150
between 31-60 units 30 20 360 300
Categories over 60 units
First 60 units 38 25
Units Above 60 and below 90 41 30 480 400
More than 90 units Less than 120 units 59 50 1,180 1,000
Above 120 units Below 180 units 59 50 1,770 1,500
More than 180 units 89 75 2,360 2,000
