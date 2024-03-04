Electricity tariff to be reduced by 21.9% from midnight today
The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has given its approval to revised electricity tariffs, effective from midnight today (March 04).
The PUCSL has announced a significant overall electricity tariff reduction of 21.9 percent.
During a press briefing held today (March 04) in Colombo, PUCSL chairman Professor Manjula Fernando announced the commission’s decision regarding the electricity tariff reduction proposal put forth by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).
The manner in which the monthly fee and unit fee have been reduced for domestic categories is given below:
|Domestic Sector Customer Category
|Current Unit Price
|Approved New Unit Price
|Current Monthly Charge
|Approved New Monthly Charge
|less than 30 units
|12
|8
|180
|150
|between 31-60 units
|30
|20
|360
|300
|Categories over 60 units
|First 60 units
|38
|25
|Units Above 60 and below 90
|41
|30
|480
|400
|More than 90 units Less than 120 units
|59
|50
|1,180
|1,000
|Above 120 units Below 180 units
|59
|50
|1,770
|1,500
|More than 180 units
|89
|75
|2,360
|2,000
