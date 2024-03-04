Electricity tariff to be reduced by 21.9% from midnight today

Posted by Editor on March 4, 2024 - 5:55 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has given its approval to revised electricity tariffs, effective from midnight today (March 04).

The PUCSL has announced a significant overall electricity tariff reduction of 21.9 percent.

During a press briefing held today (March 04) in Colombo, PUCSL chairman Professor Manjula Fernando announced the commission’s decision regarding the electricity tariff reduction proposal put forth by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The manner in which the monthly fee and unit fee have been reduced for domestic categories is given below: