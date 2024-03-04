Court extends enjoining order safeguarding Sarath Fonseka’s positions in SJB until March 19, 2024

Posted by Editor on March 4, 2024 - 5:30 pm

Colombo Chief District Judge Sandun Withanage has extended the enjoining order, which prevents the removal of Sarath Fonseka from his positions within the Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB).

The extension of the enjoining order will remain in effect until March 19, 2024.

It was extended after Sarath Fonseka’s application, filed on February 19, 2024, was taken up once again today (March 04).

The court’s ruling specifically bars the removal of Fonseka from the positions of Chairman of the SJB, SJB Organizer for the Kelaniya Electorate, and his party membership.

The order was issued against SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa, SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Tissa Attanayake, and Dr. Harsha De Silva.

During today’s proceedings, President’s Counsel Romesh De Silva, representing the respondent parties, informed the Chief District Judge that he would submit objections related to the petition.

In light of these developments, the judge has set a deadline for the defense to present its objections on March 19th.

Related Articles: