Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) files objections to injunction preventing suspension of Sarath Fonseka
The Samagi Jana Balavegaya (SJB) has informed the courts that it intends to file objections requesting to invalidate the injunction issued, preventing the suspension of Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka’s party membership and his positions within the party, and from taking disciplinary action against him.
President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva communicated this information to the Colombo District Court while representing Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, during the hearing for a petition filed by SJB Chairman Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka in this regard this morning (March 04).
Accordingly, Colombo District Judge Sandun Withana ordered that the relevant objections be taken up for consideration at 1:30 PM today (March 04).
The Colombo District Court, which recently addressed a complaint filed by Sarath Fonseka, issued the relevant injunction against SJB Leader Sajith Premadasa, its General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, National Organizer Tissa Attanayake, and party Treasurer Dr. Harsha de Silva.
