Court prevents SJB’s attempt to remove Sarath Fonseka from party positions

Posted by Editor on February 19, 2024 - 11:50 am

The Colombo District Court has issued an enjoining order today (February 19), preventing the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) from suspending Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka’s party membership and removing him from positions held within the party.

MP Sarath Fonseka currently holds the position of Chairman of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Accordingly, this interim order has been issued to be effective for a period of 14 days.

Colombo District Judge Sandun Withana issued this order against SJB party leader Sajith Premadasa, General Secretary Ranjith Maddumabandara, Treasurer Harsha de Silva, and National Organiser Tissa Attanayake, following a petition filed by Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka.