Sri Lanka’s Prison Hospital faces Overcrowding

Posted by Editor on February 19, 2024 - 10:50 am

Sri Lanka’s Prison department has reported that the current capacity at the prison hospital has reached unprecedented levels.

According to Prison Commissioner Gamini B. Dissanayake, there are currently 350 inmates in the prison hospital, while the available beds number only around 185.

This alarming situation has raised serious concerns among authorities, who are taking measures to mitigate congestion.

Despite the urgency, Dissanayake clarified that expanding the hospital’s capacity is not feasible.

However, efforts are being made to ease overcrowding by discharging patients regularly.

As a result of this dire situation, authorities have resorted to accommodating two patients in a single bed due to the lack of space.