SJB Members urge party leadership to take disciplinary action against Sarath Fonseka

Posted by Editor on February 19, 2024 - 10:24 am

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP S. M. Marikkar stated that he also became aware of an alleged attempt by MP Sarath Fonseka to seek intervention from the courts to prevent his removal from the position of SJB Chairman.

Several recent news reports have suggested that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) will expel MP Sarath Fonseka from the position of party chairman due to his latest remarks against the party leader, which have had a political impact on the party.

Additionally, several SJB members have publicly voiced concern regarding Fonseka’s comments and have urged the party leadership to take disciplinary action against him.