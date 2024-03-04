Manna Roshan’s brother killed in Hanwella shooting

Posted by Editor on March 4, 2024 - 12:00 pm

A 31-year-old man was killed and another injured following a shooting at Niripola area in Hanwella this morning (March 04).

Police said the deceased was identified as the brother of underworld gangster ‘Manna Roshan’.

The unidentified gunmen opened fire at a double-cab in which the brother of underworld gangster ‘Manna Roshan’ and one of his close associates were traveling in the Niripola area.

The two individuals who sustained critical gunshot injuries were rushed to Avissawella Hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries upon admission.

The deceased was a resident of Niripola and the Hanwella Police are investigating the incident.