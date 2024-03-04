Two former Sri Lankan police officers sentenced to death over custodial death

Posted by Editor on March 4, 2024 - 5:04 pm

The Colombo High Court has sentenced to death two former Sri Lankan Police officers today (March 04), who were attached to the Peliyagoda Police station.

Two former Police officers were found guilty of assaulting a suspect to death while in custody at the Peliyagoda Police station in 2005.

After a trial that lasted for more than 18 years, Colombo High Court Judge Navaratne Marasinghe announced the verdict today (March 04).

In July 2005, a person who was working at the house of a police officer attached to the Police Fingerprint Division had been handed over to the Peliyagoda Police Station on suspicion of stealing a mobile phone from said house.

Accordingly, a Sub-Inspector of Police and a Police Constable attached to the Peliyagoda Police Station were convicted of unlawfully detaining the 52-year-old suspect and brutally assaulting him to death.

Furthermore, the two accused were also ordered to pay a compensation of Rs. 1 million each to the daughter of the victim.

Meanwhile, the Colombo High Court also ordered the acquittal of the second and third defendants of the case.