Sri Lanka revises fuel prices from March 05, 2024

March 4, 2024

Fuel prices in Sri Lanka have been revised with effect from March 05, 2024.

Accordingly, The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Company (LIOC) have announced their fuel prices as follows.

The price revision is as follows:

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs. 371 (No Change)

Petrol Octane 95 – Rs. 447 (reduced by Rs. 9)

Auto Diesel – Rs. 363 (No Change)

Super Diesel – Rs. 458 (reduced by Rs. 10)

Kerosene – Rs. 257 (reduced by Rs. 5)

Meanwhile, Sinopec Energy Lanka (Pvt) Limited has announced their fuel prices as follows.

Sinopec’s price revision is as follows: