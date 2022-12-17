Ella Tourism Zone will be developed under a grand plan – President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe instructed officials to take immediate steps to develop the Ella tourist area according to a grand comprehensive plan.

The President also informed the officials to prepare the relevant development plan within four months together with the Tourism Ministry, the Urban Development Ministry and the Environment Ministry and submit it to him.

The President issued these instructions during the discussion held with the Ella Businessmen’s Association yesterday (December 16).

The President pointed out the need to plan the Ella tourism zone formally and according to a proper plan and also pointed out the importance of carrying out its construction activities in an environmentally friendly manner to avoid disturbing the tourist attraction.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe further stated that under the first phase, the Ella tourism zone will be developed through a formal plan, and then steps will be taken to make the entire Uva Province a preferred destination for tourists.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe said, Ella is a tourist area created by the people of this area.

It now contributes widely to Sri Lanka’s economy. We hope to develop this tourist zone according to a new comprehensive development plan.

I have instructed the officials to take steps to provide short-term solutions to the problems that have arisen in this area.

“Today, tourists visiting the Maldives spend about $500 a day. However, tourists who come to the Ella area spend twenty dollars a day. We must change this situation. Trained workers are needed for the promotion of the tourism industry. Experienced tourism workers left the country during the last Covid pandemic. They were very experienced workers.

“Tourists, who spend $500, come expecting good service. We need trained employees to provide such a service.Steps should be taken to create a good tourism service under this massive development programme.

“Those tourists who arrive in the Uva Province should spend at least seven days there. We need to make new plans with that objective in mind. “We have to arrange to attract the tourists visiting the Eastern Province to Ella thereafter. This new development plan should include a programme to develop the Mattala Airport and bring tourists directly from Mattala to Ella. These plans would be effective for the country’s development both in the short term and in the long term.

