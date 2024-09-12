Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election set for October 26, 2024

The Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election will be held on October 26, 2024, according to the Galle District Returning Officer.

The deadline for submitting nominations ended at 12 noon today (September 12), and objections could be submitted until 1:30 PM.

A total of 9 registered political parties and 2 independent groups submitted their nominations.

The parties are:

Janasetha Peramuna Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Samagi Jana Balawegaya Podujana Eksath Peramuna People’s United Freedom Alliance Sri Lanka Communist Party National People’s Power Jathika Janatha Pakshaya Dewana Parapura Party

Nominations were accepted from September 09 to September 12, 2024.

Out of 10 recognized political parties and 2 independent groups that placed deposits, 9 parties and 2 groups submitted their nomination papers today.

The Galle District Secretary, W. A. Dharmasiri, confirmed that the nominations of 8 parties and 1 independent group were accepted.