Casting votes for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha election commenced at 47 polling booths this morning at 7.00 am. and will continue until 4.00 pm.

A total of 53,384 voters in Elpitiya will use their franchise to elect 28 members to the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Saba.

Five parties are contesting the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election, with the election being conducted to elect 28 Pradeshiya Sabha members, with 17 persons to be selected for 17 divisions and 11 others to be elected from a second list.

155 candidates from five main political parties are contesting for the Elpitiya Pradeshiya Sabha Election.