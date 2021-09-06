Emergency regulations for supply of essential food passed in Parliament

The Proclamation on the Emergency Regulations for the Supply of Essential Foods enacted by President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa was passed by a majority of 81 votes in Parliament today (06).

A total number of 132 votes were for the motion and 51 votes were against it.

The President enacted the Emergency Regulations for the provision of essential food items in accordance with the powers vested in him under Section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance.