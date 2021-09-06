Rishad Bathiudeen, wife, and father-in-law further remanded

Parliamentarian Rishad Bathiudeen, his wife and the father-in-law were further remanded until September 17 over the case of a teenage domestic worker who died of burn injuries while serving the Bathiudeen household.

The order was issued by the Colombo Additional Magistrate Rajindra Jayasuriya when the case was taken up today (September 06).

Meanwhile, the MPs brother-in-law and the broker who are related to the incident were granted bail.

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen was named as the fifth suspect for allegedly aiding and abetting to commit this crime.

Bathiudeen is also currently held in remand custody in connection with the Easter Sunday attacks.