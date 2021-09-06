Sri Lanka receives more Pfizer jabs

Sri Lanka has received another consignment of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine today (06).

92,430 doses of the Pfizer vaccine purchased by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) were delivered this morning.

Sri Lanka had previously received a delivery of 76,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on August 23 while the country also received 100,000 doses of the US-manufactured Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines on August 09 and August 16.

Another consignment of 124,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been received on August 30.

(Courtesy: Ada Derana)