Ensure freedom of speech for health sector – Sajith

Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa says fundamental rights of health sector workers have been violated through the recent circular issued by the Secretary to the Ministry of Health, preventing groups within the sector from making statements to media.

MP Premadasa said it was a violation of the Constitution as well adding such a move by the Ministry Secretary is unconstitutional.

He called for health sector workers to remain unafraid and speak up and vowed to protect them.

The Opposition Leader also sided with State Minister Sudarshani Fernandopulle who requested support from all sectors.

He questioned why the government has failed to grant concessions, if they also claim the country does not require aid.

(Source: News Radio)