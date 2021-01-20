Environment Minister denies construction of new road in Sinharaja forest

No new road has been constructed to provide access to Lankagama across the Sinharaja Forest while an existing road has been renovated, Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera told Parliament yesterday.

Responding to an oral question raised by SJB MP Dr. Harsha de Silva in the House, the Minister said what had been done in Lankagama was only carpeting an existing road which had been in a dilapidated state.

“There is no necessity to obtain an environment assessment study for a renovation of a road according to the Gazette notification issued by the Ministry of Environment. Besides no trees have been felled when renovating this road,” the Minister said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera and Ajith Siriwardana)