Eran Wickramaratne resigns from COPE
Posted by Editor on March 18, 2024 - 12:30 pm
Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Eran Wickramaratne has resigned from the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) in protest against the appointment of ineligible members to the committee.
Speaking at a press conference this morning (March 18), Wickramaratne stated that he has handed over the resignation letter to the Speaker of the Parliament.
“It is dissatisfying that members who have been appointed to COPE have allegations against their personal conduct, particularly on financial transactions. This also contributes to citizens’ loss of confidence in Parliament,” he said in his letter of resignation.
