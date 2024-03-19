Sri Lanka President Instructs Cabinet to prioritize preparation for Presidential Election
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has instructed the Cabinet to prioritize preparation for the Presidential Election.
It is reported that the President made these comments during the cabinet meeting held on Monday afternoon (March 18).
The President urged the Cabinet to expedite pending government tasks, including ongoing development projects, and to focus on readiness for the presidential election.
In the meantime, Tamil People’s National Alliance (TPNA) MP C.V. Wigneswaran proposed that the presidential candidate should be proficient in three languages, including Tamil.
MP Nalaka Godahewa stated that the constitution does not permit the President to delay the presidential election.
