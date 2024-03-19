Sri Lanka to import 42 million more eggs from India

Posted by Editor on March 19, 2024 - 11:39 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal seeking permission to award procurement contracts for importing eggs from India.

This approval is based on the recommendations made by the Procurement Committee.

As such, 42 million more eggs are to be imported to Sri Lanka, as per a Cabinet approval granted in December 2023.

On December 18, 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers gave the nod to import eggs from India until April 30, 2024.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka has thus far imported as many as 18 million eggs from its neighbor, and 42 million more eggs are yet to be brought in.

For this purpose, the Department of Animal Production and Health has already obtained the proposed rates from the recommended Indian companies.