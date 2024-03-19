Sri Lanka Police launch Special Operation to combat Organized Crime

March 19, 2024

The Sri Lanka Police will launch special operations today (March 19) with the aim of eradicating organized crime in the Southern and Western provinces, running concurrently with the ongoing ‘Yukthiya’ operation.

These operations will be conducted under the supervision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon.

This decision follows a careful consideration of the alarming increase in organized crime in the Western and Southern provinces over the past few weeks.

According to the Police, 20 teams will be deployed for the operation, starting today (March 19). Each of these teams will consist of nine personnel, including one Crimes Division Officer-in-Charge (OIC), four intelligence officers, and two Special Task Force (STF) officers.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation on Monday (March 18), the Police arrested 1073 suspects during Operation Yukthiya.

The Ministry of Public Security reported that 54 of the arrested suspects were identified as individuals previously referred to the crime branch.