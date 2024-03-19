Japanese Ambassador meets NPP Leader to discuss Economic and Political issues in Sri Lanka

Posted by Editor on March 19, 2024 - 2:28 pm

Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Mizukoshi Hideaki, met with National People’s Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the JVP head office this morning (March 19).

Katsuki Kotaro, the Deputy Head of the Japanese Embassy in Colombo; Imai Kaori, the Second Secretary of the Japanese Embassy; and MP Vijitha Herath, the National Executive Member of NPP, were also in attendance at this meeting.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), the NPP leader said the focus of the meeting was on Sri Lanka’s current economic and political situations, as well as the upcoming presidential election.

“The position of the National People’s Power regarding the intervention of the International Monetary Fund was explained to the Japanese diplomatic representatives, and the Japanese delegation emphasized Japan’s readiness to continue investing in Sri Lanka,” Dissanayake further stated in his post.