Sri Lankan Rupee appreciated against U.S. Dollar on March 19, 2024

Posted by Editor on March 19, 2024 - 2:44 pm

The Sri Lankan Rupee (LKR) has appreciated against the US dollar (USD) today (March 19), according to the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The buying rate of the US Dollar has dropped below the Rs. 300 rate for the first time since July 05, 2023.

According to the latest foreign currency exchange rates issued by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), the buying rate of the US dollar is at Rs.299.29 while the selling rate is at Rs.308.90 today.