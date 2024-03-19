More MPs resign from the COPE

Posted by Editor on March 19, 2024 - 4:51 pm

Several Members of Parliament resigned from the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) today (March 19), protesting against the appointment of ineligible members.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Eran Wickramaratne had announced his decision to resign from the COPE yesterday (March 18).

Names of MPs who have resigned from COPE thus far:

Eran Wickramaratne Dayasiri Jayasekara S.M. Marikkar Professor Charitha Herath Gamini Waleboda Shanakiyan Rasamanickam Hesha Withanage

These resignations come with the appointment of Rohitha Abeygunawardena, a ruling party MP, as the COPE chairman, despite the previous government adopting a practice of appointing an opposition member to chair the committee to strengthen the principle that the legislature must be a check and balance on the executive arm of government.