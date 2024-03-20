Train derailment causes coastal line delays

March 20, 2024

Train services on the coastal line continue to experience delays due to the derailment of a train between Colombo Fort and Kompannaveediya railway stations last night (March 19), the Railways Department said.

An express train traveling from Colombo Fort to Kalutara South derailed between Colombo Fort and Kompannaveediya railway stations at 7:15 PM last night, resulting in the suspension of train operations on both tracks of the coastal line.

Currently, one line has been reopened for train traffic, while repairs are still underway on the other line, according to the Department.

As a result, delays and cancellations on the Coastal Line are expected to persist at least until 7:00 AM today (March 20).