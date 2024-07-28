European Union renews LTTE ban for six more months

The European Union (EU) has renewed the ban on the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) for another six months, Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

On Friday (July 26), the EU updated the list of banned persons, groups, and entities under the Common Position 2001/931/CFSP to combat terrorism.

The LTTE remains banned in the EU, with its funds and assets frozen and EU entities prohibited from providing financial support to the organization.