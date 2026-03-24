Ex-SriLankan Airlines Chairman Nishantha Wickramasinghe arrested over corruption

Posted by Editor on March 24, 2026 - 5:29 pm

Former SriLankan Airlines Chairman Nishantha Wickramasinghe was arrested at around 9:10 a.m. today (March 24) by officers of the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) on charges of corruption.

According to the allegations, he instructed and influenced officials to violate relevant circulars, resulting in fuel bills of the Minister of Civil Aviation being paid using funds from SriLankan Airlines during the period from 2011 to 2015.

This caused a loss of Rs. 2,853,935.04 to the Government of Sri Lanka, while conferring a benefit on a certain individual, thereby constituting an offense of corruption.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release on bail of former SriLankan Airlines Chairman Nishantha Wickramasinghe, who was arrested and produced before the court by CIABOC on corruption charges.