Former SriLankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kapila Chandrasena and his wife have surrendered to the Criminal Investigation Department.

Reportedly, they surrendered to the CID through attorneys this morning (06).

Currently, statements are being recorded from the duo, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

On February 03, Fort Magistrate has issued arrest orders on former SriLankan Airlines Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kapila Chandrasena and his wife Priyanka Niyomali Wijenayake on charges of money laundering.

Attorney General Dappula De Livera earlier directed the CID Director to obtain a warrant, arrest and produce former CEO of SriLankan Airlines and his wife Priyanka Niyomali Wijenayaka in the court on charges of money laundering in the re-fleet deal between SriLankan Airlines and Airbus.