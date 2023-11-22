Nov 22 2023 November 22, 2023 November 22, 2023 NoComment

Expressway employees in Sri Lanka on token strike today (22)

Posted by Editor on November 22, 2023 - 9:10 am

Expressway in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s All-Island Expressway Workers’ Union has initiated a 24-hour token strike this morning (November 22).

Director General of the Road Development Authority (RDA) said tri-forces and police personnel were dispatched to the expressways to provide security and issue tickets.

