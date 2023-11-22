Expressway employees in Sri Lanka on token strike today (22)
Posted by Editor on November 22, 2023 - 9:10 am
Sri Lanka’s All-Island Expressway Workers’ Union has initiated a 24-hour token strike this morning (November 22).
Director General of the Road Development Authority (RDA) said tri-forces and police personnel were dispatched to the expressways to provide security and issue tickets.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Expressway employees in Sri Lanka on token strike today (22) November 22, 2023
- Sri Lanka allocated Rs. 10 billion for potential future elections November 22, 2023
- Sri Lanka signs agreement to send workers to Israel November 22, 2023
- Budget 2024: Second reading passed in Parliament November 21, 2023
- Sri Lankan inflation rises to 1% in October November 21, 2023